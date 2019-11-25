Snow depth in Almaty city reaches 10 cm

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Snow depth in Almaty city has reached 10 centimeters due to snowfall in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s Akimat informed that the snowfall will end by the end of November 25. It should be noted that the snow depth in the mountainous area of the city is up to 18 cm.

Within the 24 hours there was used 4609 t of anti-slip agents. Snow removal operation involved 417 special vehicles and 1788 road workers.