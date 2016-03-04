Snow drift to hit northern and western regions of Kazakhstan March 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, black ice, fog, stiff wind and snow drift are forecast for northern and north-western regions of the country today, March 4.

Other regions will enjoy sunny weather this day, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

For is predicted in Aktobe and Almaty regions. Wind speed there will reach 15-20 m per s in the daytime.

Foggy weather is also forecast for Mangistau, Akmola and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind will increase there to 15-23 m per s.

Kostanay region will be covered in fog too. Black ice is expected there.

Ice slick, fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s is forecast for the North Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.