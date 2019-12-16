Snow, fog and black ice forecast for Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected today to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Fronts are forecast to bring rain and snow to the country’s west, and snow to northeast and east. Patches of fog are to linger the countrywide, ice slick and high wind are forecast to roll through south and southeast.

Fog and black ice are set to grip today Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions.

Heavy fog is predicted to blanket Akmola, Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.