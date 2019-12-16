  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snow, fog and black ice forecast for Mon

    09:27, 16 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected today to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fronts are forecast to bring rain and snow to the country’s west, and snow to northeast and east. Patches of fog are to linger the countrywide, ice slick and high wind are forecast to roll through south and southeast.

    Fog and black ice are set to grip today Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions.

    Heavy fog is predicted to blanket Akmola, Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!