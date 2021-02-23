Snow, fog, and ice slick forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan
Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kostanay regions are to expect occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, reaching up to 30mps and over in mountain passes.
North Kazakhstan region is to brace for blizzard in places as well as 15-20mps wind at night, reaching 23-28mps here and there, with gusts of up to 30mps and over. 15-20mps wind is predicted at daytime.
Akmola and Karaganda regions are to see occasional fog, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps at night, reaching 23-28mps locally, and at 15-20mps at daytime. Karaganda region is to see gusts of up to 23-28mps at daytime.
Pavlodar region is to expect ice slick in places at daytime as well as wind at 15-20mps locally at night and at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, accompanied with blizzard at daytime.
Kyzylorda region is to brace for occasional ice slick, blizzard, as well as 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23-28mps here and there.
Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps, are forecast for Almaty and East Kazakhstan region, with ground blizzard also predicted for the latter.
West Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps, accompanied with ground blizzard.
Atyrau, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions are to see 15-20mps wind and ground blizzard in places. Gusts of up to 23mps are also predicted for Aktobe region, and ice slick for Mangistau region in places.