Snow, fog, and wind in store for Kazakhstan on Dec 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for December 3, Kazinform reports.

The atmospheric fronts are to bring snow to some areas of the country, precipitation to the south. Blizzard, fog, and strong wind in places are predicted as well.

Zhambyl, Akmola regions are to brace for blizzard, 15-20mps wind in places. Fog and ice slick are also expected to hit Zhambyl region locally.

18-23mps wind as well as occasional fog at night and in the morning is in store for Zhalanashkol district of Almaty region

Fog is to blanket Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions here and there. Karaganda region is to expect blizzard and strong wind at 15-20mps as well.