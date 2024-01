SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Bad weather has caused flight delays in an airport in Shymkent earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

SCAT's DV701 flight en route Shymkent-Astana was delayed for six hours due to snowfall and fog.



In addition, Air Astana's KC352 and KC972 flights to Astana and Almaty were delayed for the same reason.