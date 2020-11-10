Snow, fog, ice slick: Storm alerts in 8 regions of Kazakhstan
Heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain, fog, black ice, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on November 11-13. The city of Taraz will see foggy conditions and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Snow will douse North Kazakhstan region on November 11. The region will observe fog, black ice, blizzard, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Black ice, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Chances of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 23 mps southeasterly wind will be high in East Kazakhstan region. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semei.
Kostanay region will brace for fog, ice slick, blizzard, and westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-100%.
Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region on November 11. Ice slick will coat roads in the region. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. The city of Uralsk will be steeped in fog at night and in the morning on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan region and Turkestan city on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Portions of Aktobe region will see fog and ice slick on November 11. Probability of storm is 80-85%.