Snow, fog, ice slick: Storm alerts in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has issued storm alerts for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain, fog, black ice, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on November 11-13. The city of Taraz will see foggy conditions and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Snow will douse North Kazakhstan region on November 11. The region will observe fog, black ice, blizzard, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Black ice, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Chances of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 23 mps southeasterly wind will be high in East Kazakhstan region. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semei.

Kostanay region will brace for fog, ice slick, blizzard, and westerly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region on November 11. Ice slick will coat roads in the region. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. The city of Uralsk will be steeped in fog at night and in the morning on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan region and Turkestan city on November 11. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Portions of Aktobe region will see fog and ice slick on November 11. Probability of storm is 80-85%.