Snow, fog swamp most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Meteorologists predict that snowfall, stiff wind, icy and foggy conditions will persist in some parts of the country. Only western, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.



Some parts of Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.



Motorists in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions are advised to use caution on roads due to icy conditions.