Snow in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday - Met Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, snowfalls and snowstorms are expected on most of the country's territory on Sunday. Chances of precipitation will be low in the west and north-west of Kazakhstan.

Fog and ice are expected in Almaty region. Wind speeds here are expected to reach 24-29 m/s.

Mets forecast fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s, and snowstorms for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions on Sunday.

Motorists in West Kazakhstan region are advised to stay cautious due to icy road conditions. Strong winds up to 17-22 m/s will cause blowing snow in parts of the region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will hit Atyrau region on Sunday, according to Kazhydromet

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Met office warns of snowstorms in Karaganda region.