Snow in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitation, fog, snowstorms, ice, and winds strengthening are expected in Kazakhstan on Monday, according to Kazhydromet.

Snowstorm, fog, ice, and strong winds up to 18-23 m/s, 23-28 m/s in some parts, with gusts up to 30 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-30 m/s are expected in Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions. Forecasters also warn of snowstorms in Pavlodar region.

Snowstorms will hit West Kazakhstan and Atyrau region. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s in some parts of West Kazakhstan region causing snowstorms.

Fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 23-28 m/s, are expected in South-Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions on Monday. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Drivers in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions are asked to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Patchy fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s causing snowstorms are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Aktobe region will see snowstorms throughout the day. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the region.

Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in North-Kazakhstan region on Monday as well.