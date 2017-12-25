Snow in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday
Snowstorm, fog, ice, and strong winds up to 18-23 m/s, 23-28 m/s in some parts, with gusts up to 30 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.
Fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-30 m/s are expected in Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions. Forecasters also warn of snowstorms in Pavlodar region.
Snowstorms will hit West Kazakhstan and Atyrau region. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s in some parts of West Kazakhstan region causing snowstorms.
Fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting to 23-28 m/s, are expected in South-Kazakhstan region.
Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions on Monday. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Drivers in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions are asked to use caution due to icy road conditions.
Patchy fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s causing snowstorms are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.
Aktobe region will see snowstorms throughout the day. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the region.
Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in North-Kazakhstan region on Monday as well.