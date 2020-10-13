  • kz
    Snow leopard captured on camera in Aksu-Zhabagly mountains

    15:35, 13 October 2020
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The red-book snow leopard once again was caught on the trail camera in October in the mountains of the Aksu-Zhabagly state nature reserve park, the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry’s press service reports.

    The trail cameras are represented by the UNDP GEF-the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ministry Project on preservation of forest ecosystems. Unique images of the red-list animal were made at a height of 2,900 m above the sea level. The images are valuable and of great importance for further research of snow leopards’ habitat area and the rare animals’ population. As is known, there are only 120-130 leopards in Kazakhstan, unfortunately their number is decreasing.


    Environment Turkestan region
