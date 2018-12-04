Snow leopard-styled plane to fly in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of Kazakhstani airlines has now a new Embraer E-Jet E2 with its front fuselage styled as a snow leopard, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A new-generation Embraer E-Jet E2 aircraft of Air Astana has arrived in Kazakhstan. The airplane has a snow leopard-styled nose. Embraer E-190-E-2 is a re-motorized and modernized narrow-body medium-range aircraft manufactured by Embraer, a Brazilian company," the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development says.

According to the committee, the new aircraft has large elongation wings with improved aerodynamics, new onboard equipment and improved engines.

The aircraft presentation in Astana is scheduled for December 13, 2018.