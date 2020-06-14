Snow leopard with cubs caught by camera trap in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A mother snow leopard and her two cubs were caught on a trail camera in the mountains near Almaty, the Instagram post of head of Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC Yerzhan Yerkinbayev reads.

For the first time in the history of the Ile-Alatau State National Natural Park, three snow leopards were captured by camera trap in December 2018.

There are 130-150 species in Kazakhstan so far. Snow leopards inhabit the high alpine areas in the Tien Shan, Zhetyssu Alatau, Tarbagatay, Saur and Altay mountains.