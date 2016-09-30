Snow may hit 5 regions of Kazakhstan in early October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow is forecast to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions in early October, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Snow is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on October 2-3, in Pavlodar region on October 2-4 and in East Kazakhstan region - on October 3-4. Mercury is to drop to 0, -5°C in those regions," the committee said in a statement.