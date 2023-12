NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued storm alert for East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions and Almaty.

Rain and wet snow, thunderstorms, squall and hail, strong wind gusting 15-20m/s are forecast for East Kazakhstan region for Thursday.



Kostanay region is set to face thunderstorms and high wind tomorrow in the morning and evening.



Heavy rains are to cause rising water table in the Almaty rivers on May 22-23.