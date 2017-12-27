Snow shower in S Kazakhstan: over 200 bus passengers get on trains

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 200 passengers of buses, which failed to depart because of heavy snowfall, are switching to trains to get to their destinations, Kazinform cites the press service of JSC "Passenger transport" of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

"Because of unfavorable weather conditions and the closure of motor roads in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the timely transportation of the passengers to the destinations. For now, nearly 200 passengers, who booked tickets for inter-regional buses but were unable to depart, will be transported from Jambul station of Taraz town," the company says.

It is noted that the staff of the national carrier's departments and central office continue working around the clock.