Snow showers, blizzard to hit N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow showers, bleak wind, fog and ice-slick are forecast for northern and northeastern Kazakhstan today, October 23.

Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet. Blizzard and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. It will be foggy in Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach up to 17-22 mps in those regions. Ice-slick is expected in Pavlodar region and dust storm - in Atyrau and Mangystau regions.