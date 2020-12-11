Snow showers in store for N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have revealed what kind of weather will settle in in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, no considerable temperature fluctuations are expected on December 13-14.

Snow showers are expected to douse the north of Kazakhstan this weekend. Some parts of northern Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog. Chances of gusty wind and blizzard will be high in some parts of the country.