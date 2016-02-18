Snow slush and blizzards coming to Kazakhstan in nearest 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone which caused heavy snowfalls in European territory of Russia is moving now to western parts of Kazakhstan.

As Kazhydromet informs, severe weather conditions are forecast here in the nearest three days, such as snow slush, ice slick, snowfalls and blizzards, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 25-28 m per s and the mercury drop.

Other regions will see the impact of the Siberian anti-cyclone which will prevent the western cyclone from moving to the east. Therefore, most regions will enjoy sunny but frosty weather. In southern and in central areas air temperature will increase by 3-5 ºС.