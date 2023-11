ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazhydromet, snowfalls and blizzards are predicted for Kazakhstan on December 5-7.

Snowfalls, blizzards, strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps are forecasted for Kazakhstan. Rain, ice slick and strong winds of 15-20 mps are expected in the southern regions of the country. Air temperature will remain above normal by 2-5ºC.