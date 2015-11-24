Snow, strong wind and blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, mostly snow, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are still forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs in the forecast for November 24.

The weather without precipitation is expected only in the south and west of country.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind and blizzard on November 24.

Strong wind and ice-slick are expected in Kostanay region.

Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will have fog and strong wind today.

Wind in spots is forecast for Mangystau region.

Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions will have fog in spots.