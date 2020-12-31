Snow to blanket Kazakhstan Dec 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow is expected today in the country’s northern, central and eastern parts, Kazhydromet reports. Fog, blizzard, high wind are forecast locally the countrywide.

Mets predict fog, blizzard, high wind up to 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan today. Fog, ground blizzard are expected in Karaganda region.

Strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is to batter Mangistau region.

Fog is set to coat Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions. It is expected to freeze hard in Almaty region.