NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to wake up today to snowy streets locally, while south and west are to observe precipitations and high wind, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected to blanket North Kazakhstan region today.

Black ice is forecast to grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau regions. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to batter Mangistau region.