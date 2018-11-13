  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snow to fall across Kazakhstan on Tue

    07:11, 13 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected today to observe snow while the west and north-west are set to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Gusty wind and fog, ice slick are to hit the north, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s are predicted to roll across Turkestan region. Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to face wind blowing 15-20 m/s.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!