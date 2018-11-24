Snow to fall across Kazakhstan
09:26, 24 November 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to still face today snow, locally heavy snowfalls, gusty wind, ice slick, fog, windstorm, Kazhydromet reports.
Wind gusting up to 15-20, sometimes 23-28 m/s and even 30 m/s and more, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to hit today Zhambyl and Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.
Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to sweep across North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay region.
Wind speeding 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, fog and snowstorm are to roll through Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.