  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snow to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

    07:35, 26 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to face today, November 26, weather without precipitations, with snow predicted in some regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Nur-Sultan is to enjoy weather without precipitations. Air temperature is to show 9-11 degrees of frost. Wind is to blow at a speed of 2-7 m/s.

    Snow is to blanket Almaty. Partly cloudy with wind up to 5 m/s. air temperature is to rise to 2 degrees of Celsius.

    Aktobe is also set to face snow today. Wind is to roll at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Mercury is to read 2-4 degrees of frost during the day, in the nighttime it is to drop to -6-8 degrees of Celsius.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!