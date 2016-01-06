Snowfall and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation with unsteady weather, local snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and wind speed increase are expected in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, January 6.

According to Kazhydromet, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will have foggy weather today. Snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast there.

Fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and black ice are expected in some areas of Mangystau region too.

Fog and blizzard will blanket Karaganda region.

Snow drift is expected in parts of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Besides, water level fluctuations will be observed on some rivers in southern, south-eastern and eastern regions of the country today.