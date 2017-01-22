Snowfall and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall and blizzard, black ice and strong wind are forecast in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Gusts of wind in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will reach 15-20m/s, sometimes 23-28m/s. Blizzard is predicted for some areas.

In Almaty region, wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s. In the area of Zhalanashkol, gusts of wind will rise to 23-28m/s and fog will descend in some areas.

Fog and daytime wind speed increase are forecast in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions.

Fog and black ice as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions. Blizzard will strike Mangistau region as well.

Blizzard and fog, black ice and strong wind are forecast for Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for some areas of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

West Kazakhstan region will be hit by blizzard too.