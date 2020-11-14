  • kz
    Snowfall and blizzard in store for Kazakhstan Nov 14

    10:04, 14 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation, mainly snow, will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on November 14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Parts of the country will see fog, ice slick, strong wind, and blizzard.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket portions of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.


