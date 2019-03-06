  • kz
    Snowfall and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan on Wed

    07:10, 06 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitations, mainly snow in the north, is set to linger for another day in the greater part of Kazakhstan. Fog, ice slick, snow blasts and high wind are to hit locally, Kazhydromet reports.


    Fog, ice slick and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28m/s, 30 m/s and more locally accompanied by snowstorm are to grip Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan region today.

    Ground blizzard, ice slick and increase of wind are forecast locally for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Patches of fog are expected to blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Karaganda and Turkestan regions.

