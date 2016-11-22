Snowfall and blizzard to hit Astana and three regions Nov 23-25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in Astana and in 3 more regions of the republic in coming 3 days, Kazhydromet informs in storm warning

Snowfall, blizzard and southwestern wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Astana in the daytime on 23 November and on 24-25 November.

Akmola region will be hit by snowfall, blizzard and southwestern wind up to 15-20 m per s.

Snowfall and blizzard are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of northwestern and western wind will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s.