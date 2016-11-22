  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snowfall and blizzard to hit Astana and three regions Nov 23-25

    21:17, 22 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in Astana and in 3 more regions of the republic in coming 3 days, Kazhydromet informs in storm warning

    Snowfall, blizzard and southwestern wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Astana in the daytime on 23 November and on 24-25 November.

    Akmola region will be hit by snowfall, blizzard and southwestern wind up to 15-20 m per s.

    Snowfall and blizzard are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of northwestern and western wind will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s. 

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan БЕГУЩАЯ СТРОКА
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!