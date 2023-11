ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall, blizzard and stiff wind up to 25-28 m per s will strike Kazakhstan at the weekend, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet

Rains and wet snow are forecast for southern parts of the country. Gusts of wind there will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s. Black ice and fog are predicted southern Kazakhstan too.