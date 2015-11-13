Snowfall, black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainfall, fog, black ice and strong wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan Friday, November 13. Northern regions only will enjoy sunny weather today.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in parts of Almaty, Akmola and South Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

The same strong wind and snow drift are expected in Akmola region.

Some areas of Zhambyl region will have foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s), with gusting up to 25 m per s.

Nighttime wind is forecast in parts of Kyzylorda region. In the daytime wind speed will increase there up to 15-20 m per s with gusting up to 25 m per s.

Fog will blanket some areas of Atyrau region where nighttime wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s.

Fog and black ice are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind at 15-20 m per s, black ice on highways are expected in Mangystau region.

Foggy, windy weather (156-20 m per s) and black ice are dominating today's weather forecast for Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

Fog will cover North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions too.