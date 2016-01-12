Snowfall blamed for three car pile-up incident in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three cars have collided at an intersection in Almaty city on Tuesday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Bogenbay Batyr and Panfilov streets. A Mercedes car rammed into a Suzuki jeep and it crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into a black vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the victims or injured.

Local police blame heavy snowfall for the accident as it creates massive traffic jams on the roads of the city.