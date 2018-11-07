  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snowfall, blizzard, deep freeze to pound Kazakhstan

    14:32, 07 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arctic air masses will penetrate Kazakhstan with the cold atmospheric fronts formed over the Barents Sea in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Due to that temperature is set to drop across the country. Additionally, heavy precipitation, mainly snowfall, fog and ice-slick are forecast countrywide.

    Snowfall, blizzard and strong northwestern wind will pound northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury will drop to -10, -15°C and in some areas to -20°C.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!