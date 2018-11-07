Snowfall, blizzard, deep freeze to pound Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arctic air masses will penetrate Kazakhstan with the cold atmospheric fronts formed over the Barents Sea in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Due to that temperature is set to drop across the country. Additionally, heavy precipitation, mainly snowfall, fog and ice-slick are forecast countrywide.



Snowfall, blizzard and strong northwestern wind will pound northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury will drop to -10, -15°C and in some areas to -20°C.