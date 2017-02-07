Snowfall, blizzards forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 7
Blizzard and fog as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for the North Kazakhstan region.
Fog will blanket Almaty region. In the area of Zhalanashkol Lake wind speed will reach 17-22m/s.
Fog will descend in Zhambyl region. Nighttime wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s there.
Fog is predicted for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda and Atyrau regions. Black ice is expected in Atyrau region.
Gusts of wind in Aktobe region will increase to 18m/s with blizzard to hit some areas.
Blizzard will strike Kostanay region. Wind speed at night and in the daytime will reach 15-20m/s.
Blizzard is expected in the West Kazakhstan region.
Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for the East Kazakhstan region.