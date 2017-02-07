Snowfall, blizzards forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foggy weather, snowfall and black ice are expected in Kazakhstan on February 7. Blizzard and strong winds will hit most areas.

Blizzard and fog as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for the North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Almaty region. In the area of Zhalanashkol Lake wind speed will reach 17-22m/s.

Fog will descend in Zhambyl region. Nighttime wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s there.

Fog is predicted for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda and Atyrau regions. Black ice is expected in Atyrau region.

Gusts of wind in Aktobe region will increase to 18m/s with blizzard to hit some areas.

Blizzard will strike Kostanay region. Wind speed at night and in the daytime will reach 15-20m/s.

Blizzard is expected in the West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for the East Kazakhstan region.