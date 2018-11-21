  • kz
    Snowfall, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan Nov 22-24

    12:27, 21 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall, snowstorms and strong gusts of wind as well as ice slick are forecast in central, eastern and western regions of the country November 22-24.

    These bad weather conditions will be observed with the passage of atmospheric fronts caused by deep and active cyclone covering the Western Siberia, Kazhydromet says.

    Southern and southeastern regions will be hit by rains, wet snow caused by southern cyclone. Heavy snowfall, fog, ice slick and strong gusting wind are expected in mountainous areas November 24.

     

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
