Snowfall predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday
In Zhambyl region, patchy fog, icy surfaces, snowstorm, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s are expected. In the southwest of the region, the wind speed will be higher than 30 m/s.
In South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, there will be patches of fog, icy roads, and 15-20 m/s strong winds. Besides, the wind will cause a snowstorm in Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.
In the meantime, patchy fog and increase wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected.
Kostanay and Pavlodar regions will see snowstorm, icy surfaces, and 15-20 m/s winds.
In East Kazakhstan region, blowing snow and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.
It will be slippery in Atyrau region.
As to West Kazakhstan region, patchy fog is predicted.