Snowfall predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts caused by the southern cyclone will bring precipitation (mainly snowfalls) across Kazakhstan on Saturday. Patchy fog, slippery surfaces, snowstorm, strong winds are also expected in some areas, Kazhydromet Meteorological Service says.

In Zhambyl region, patchy fog, icy surfaces, snowstorm, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s are expected. In the southwest of the region, the wind speed will be higher than 30 m/s.

In South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, there will be patches of fog, icy roads, and 15-20 m/s strong winds. Besides, the wind will cause a snowstorm in Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

In the meantime, patchy fog and increase wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions will see snowstorm, icy surfaces, and 15-20 m/s winds.

In East Kazakhstan region, blowing snow and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

It will be slippery in Atyrau region.

As to West Kazakhstan region, patchy fog is predicted.