Snowfall to dominate in Kazakhstan Dec 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM December 28 will be notable for a heavy precipitation in mountainous areas of south-eastern regions of the country. Some areas will be hit by blizzards and covered by fog. Ice slick and strong gusts of wind are predicted too.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and strong wind are forecast for East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in Zharma district will increase to 25 m per s.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Blizzard will hit Karaganda region at night. Wind speed in Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions will rise to 15-20 m per s (sometimes to 23 m per s in Zhambyl region at night).

Blizzard will strike Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions where wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for Almaty, South Kazakhstan regions.

Snow drift and gusts of wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region.