Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation (heavy snowfall) will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 9. Fog, black ice, drifting snow and bleak wind are expected in the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard will hit Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.



East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.