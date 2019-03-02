Snowfall to hit N Kazakhstan Mar 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with precipitation and snowfall in northern regions is forecast for Kazakhstan March 2. Sunny weather is predicted for the southeastern parts only. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and gusting wind will hit some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice are forecast for Akmola region.

Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to 18-23mps.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will strike Zhambyl region.



Foggy weather is expected in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions. Ground blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan region in the daytime.



Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind are predicted for Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Karaganda regions.



Ground blizzard, fog, black ice and gusting wind will hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.