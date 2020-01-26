  • kz
    Snowfall to persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday

    09:31, 26 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday, January 26, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists also predict parts of the country will see black ice, blizzard, bleak wind, and foggy conditions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, Mangistau, and Almaty regions. Gusts are expected to reach 23-28 mps and even 30 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard will pound Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay, parts of Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

    Motorists in parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions should use caution on motorways due to black ice.


