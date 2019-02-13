Snowfalls and blizzards expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has informed on the weather predicted in Kazakhstan from 14th through 16th February, Kazinform reports.

"The active cloud masses associated with the cyclone moving through Central Asia will cause precipitation (heavy in some areas), as well as patchy fog and ice slick in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. And the atmospheric fronts, which will move from European Russia, will bring scattered snowfalls, blizzards, strong gusty winds first to the western and then to the central and northern regions of the country, and, on February 16, to eastern Kazakhstan," Kazhydromet informs.



According to the weather forecasters, tropospheric flows will mostly move westwards and southwestwards. Therefore, in most regions, air temperatures are expected to be near and even 2..4 degrees C higher than the climate normal.