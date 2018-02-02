Snowfalls, blizzards in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls and blizzards are expected on the larger part of Kazakhstan's territory on Friday, according to Kazhydromet.

Met office also forecasts fog, ice, and winds strengthening.

In Almaty region, wind speeds are expected to reach 24-29 m/s.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl region. Kazhydromet warns of icy road conditions and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s.

Parts of South Kazakhstan region will be blanketed in fog. Winds here will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Icy road conditions, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, and icy road conditions are expected in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions on Friday.

Blizzards and fog are expected in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions. Winds in Karaganda region will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 17-22 m/s and fog are expected in East Kazakhstan.