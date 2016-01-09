Snowfalls expected in most parts Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Snowfalls are expected in most of the regions of Kazakhstan on January 9. The weather is forecast to remain unstable with precipitation in spots, blizzards, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are also expected, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions will have fog in spots, ice-slick and strong wind today.

Almaty region will have windy weather today and fog in spots.

Fog is also forecast for South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Strong wind is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Atyrau region will have blizzards, fog, ice-slick and strong wind.

Blizzards, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast for Aktobe region as well.

Kostanay region will have blizzards, fog and strong wind during the day.

East Kazakhstan region will have fog in spots, strong wind and blizzards in spots.