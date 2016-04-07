Snowmelt waters paralyze traffic in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in three regions of Kazakhstan shut down roads due to snowmelt waters, Kazinform has learnt Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Petropavlovsk-Sokolovka and Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk motorways in North Kazakhstan region, a section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorway in Kostanay region and a section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz motorway in Aktobe region were closed for all types of transport due to snowmelt waters.