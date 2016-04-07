  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snowmelt waters paralyze traffic in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    08:13, 07 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in three regions of Kazakhstan shut down roads due to snowmelt waters, Kazinform has learnt Kazakhavtodor.

    Sections of the Petropavlovsk-Sokolovka and Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk motorways in North Kazakhstan region, a section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorway in Kostanay region and a section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz motorway in Aktobe region were closed for all types of transport due to snowmelt waters.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!