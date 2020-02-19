Snowstorm and gusting wind to hit N Kazakhstan Feb 20

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Snowstorm and gusting wind up to 28mps will hit North Kazakhstan region February 20, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall is forecast across major part of the region at night. Some areas will be hit by snowstorms. A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps is expected as well.

Snowstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will strike the regional center Petropavlovsk.



