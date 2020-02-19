  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snowstorm and gusting wind to hit N Kazakhstan Feb 20

    14:21, 19 February 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Snowstorm and gusting wind up to 28mps will hit North Kazakhstan region February 20, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall is forecast across major part of the region at night. Some areas will be hit by snowstorms. A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps is expected as well.

    Snowstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will strike the regional center Petropavlovsk.



    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!