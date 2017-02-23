Snowstorm and ice expected on February 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rainfalls in some places in the western region. Kazhydromet also expect patchy fog, ice, blowing snow, strong winds.

In Akmola region during the night and morning fog is expected in some places with blowing snow and wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty region strong wind of up to 17-22 m/s, patchy fog is expected at night in are expected district.

Patchy fog is also expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan region.

In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions patchy fog and ice expected in some places. West Kazakhstan region will also see strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kostanay region - blowing snow, patchy fog, ice, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

In the North-Kazakhstan region strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s is expected. The region will also see patchy fog at night and morning.

In Pavlodar region - patchy fog, strong winds of up to 15-20 m/ s.