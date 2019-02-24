  • kz
    Snowstorm and ice slick in store for Sun in Kazakhstan

    09:14, 24 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fronts are to cause unsteady weather with precipitations across Kazakhstan accompanied by fog, ice slick and snowstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzard is expected today in Akmola, Kostanay regions, up to 28 m/s wind is to sweep across Zhalanashkol.

    Fog is to coat locally North Kazakhstan region with snowstorm predicted in the night.

    Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions are to face fog today. Fog and ice slick are to hit Atyrau.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
