Snowstorm and snowfalls to grip Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls, snowstorms and wild wind are forecast to sweep through Kazakhstan on January 24-26, Kazhydromet reports.

Rapidly changing cyclones and anticyclones will cause wide fluctuations in air temperature the countrywide.



Weather fronts will trigger off snowfalls, snowstorms and strong west wind. A mix of snow and rain will grip the south and southeast of Kazakhstan, while heavy precipitations, ice slick and fog are expected to hit the mountainous regions, the release reads.