    Snowstorm and snowfalls to grip Kazakhstan

    13:00, 23 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls, snowstorms and wild wind are forecast to sweep through Kazakhstan on January 24-26, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rapidly changing cyclones and anticyclones will cause wide fluctuations in air temperature the countrywide.

    Weather fronts will trigger off snowfalls, snowstorms and strong west wind. A mix of snow and rain will grip the south and southeast of Kazakhstan, while heavy precipitations, ice slick and fog are expected to hit the mountainous regions, the release reads.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
